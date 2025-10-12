Govt to provide PM Awas Yojana funds for flood-damaged homes in Punjab: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The government is standing with people affected by floods in Punjab and will provide funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for homes damaged by the disaster, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

In an exclusive interview with news agency IANS, Chouhan stated, “We have stood with farmers, visited their homes, and stood with them in the floodwaters. At present, the government is making efforts to resolve their issues.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab. I will personally visit Punjab on October 14. Funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be provided for houses destroyed in the floods,” the minister said.

He added, “If needed, the government will also provide farmers with high-quality seeds.”

Plans are also being implemented to remove silt accumulation in fields, in collaboration with the state government, reflecting the federal structure of our administrative system.

“We are making every possible effort to alleviate the hardships faced by farmers,” Chouhan said.

Addressing concerns about stubble burning and pollution in Delhi-NCR, the minister said that burning crop residue is not the right practice.

“We are encouraging farmers to convert stubble into compost and adopt direct seeding methods. Custom hiring machines are being provided in collaboration with state governments to prevent stubble burning and ensure proper utilization,” the Union Minister said.

Regarding counterfeit fertilisers and substandard seeds, Chouhan stated, “Fake fertilisers, inferior seeds, and counterfeit pesticides are a betrayal of farmers. We consider this a serious wrongdoing.”

“That is why strict actions have been initiated against offenders, including factory sealing and large-scale raids. This campaign will continue because protecting farmers’ interests is our top priority,” the minister stated.