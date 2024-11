Govt will respect wishes of Sundargarh people: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the State government would not take any decision against the wishes of the people of Sundargarh regarding the proposal of including the mineral-rich district under the proposed North Odisha Development Council (NODC).

Earlier, during a visit to Sundargarh district, Majhi said that Sundargarh district in the western part of the State should be included in the NODC.

Majhi made this announcement through his social media X post hours after Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh raised the issue in the Assembly. The BJD lawmaker from Bhadrak district, Byomakesh Ray, also said that there are differences between the culture, language and tradition of western and northern Odisha. In an X post, Majhi said, “The people of Sundargarh have been blessing us for many years and we respect the sentiments of the people of Sundargarh.

Therefore, the government will not take any action against the wishes of the people of Sundargarh. The State government is committed to the overall development of Sundargarh district.”

The BJD MLA from Sundargarh, Jogesh Singh, during the Zero Hour in Assembly, said despite being the constitutional head of the State, the Chief Minister has made an irresponsible statement.

“We condemn the announcement and urge the Chief Minister to withdraw the statement,” he said.

Singh also said that the language, cultural practices, tradition, way of life and geographical features of Sundargarh people have no similarities with North Odisha districts. The government should not create division in the unity of Western Odisha.

Ray, who hails from North Odisha, said the Chief Minister should refrain from making such statements that create division among the people. Meanwhile, protests were reported from Sundargarh district over the Chief Minister’s statement.

Sundargarh District Congress Committee held a demonstration at DRDA Chowk in Sundargarh town and condemned the Chief Minister’s statement.

Majhi had earlier said that according to the election promises made by the BJP, his government has been working to set up the NODC to expedite development of the region at a fast pace.

Majhi has said he wished Sundargarh to be included under the NODC for speedy development.