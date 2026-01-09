Govt's Atmanirbhar drive bolsters fertiliser security with record domestic production

Nearly 73 per cent of India's total fertiliser requirement was met through domestic production in 2025, reducing the country's dependence on imports, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

With a strong focus on fertiliser security and timely availability of nutrients to farmers, the Union government has prioritised long-term supply agreements for key raw materials and adopted a strategy of strategic diversification to safeguard against global uncertainties and supply disruptions, the statement said.

These sustained efforts have resulted in a steady and consistent rise in domestic fertiliser production over the past five years.

Total domestic production of fertilisers, including Urea, DAP, NPKs and SSP has increased from 433.29 lakh tonnes in 2021 to 467.87 lakh tonnes in 2022, followed by a significant jump to 507.93 lakh tonnes in 2023.

The upward trend continued in 2024 with production reaching 509.57 lakh tonnes, and further accelerated to an all-time high of 524.62 lakh tonnes in 2025.

This strong growth reflects the robustness of India's fertiliser manufacturing ecosystem and the effectiveness of Union government's interventions.

This landmark achievement is a direct outcome of the Union government's proactive and effective policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the fertiliser sector and supporting the agricultural economy, the statement issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said.

The growth in domestic production has been driven by the establishment of new fertiliser plants, revival of previously closed units, promotion of indigenous manufacturing, and assured availability of raw materials.

These measures have collectively enhanced the resilience, capacity, and sustainability of the fertiliser industry, the statement added.

The Union government continues to empower farmers, promote self-reliance, and ensure a reliable and uninterrupted supply of fertilisers across the country.

It remains committed to further strengthening fertiliser security, supporting farmers with timely and affordable inputs, and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth in line with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said.