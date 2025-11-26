Gramalaya holds 5th summit on menstrual hygiene mgmt

New Delhi: Gramalaya, a NGO dedicated to improving water, sanitation, and menstrual hygiene in the country, organised the 5th MHM India Summit 2025, a conclave on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in New Delhi. The Organisation at the summit announced India’s first Menstrual Waste-Free and Period-Friendly School, Arimalam Government Higher Secondary School in Pudukottai District in TN. With 442 students, including 160 menstruating girls, the school has achieved 100% adoption of reusable cloth pads among all menstruators, including teaching and non-teaching staff.

The campus features a dedicated Period-Friendly Toilet Complex equipped with privacy-focused infrastructure and an incinerator. All teachers have completed intensive Menstrual Hygiene Management training, and every student is sensitised on menstrual health and sustainable practices, positioning the school as a national model for period-friendly campuses.

Padma Shri S. Damodaran, founder & CEO, Gramalaya said, “Through the MHM India Summit, we are bringing together the country’s strongest voices to ensure that every woman and girl has access to safe, affordable and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. Our goal is to build a future where menstruation is understood without stigma and supported with the right infrastructure, education and policy frameworks so that no girl’s potential is ever limited by her period Senior representatives from UNICEF India, PATH, Plan India, MHAI, CRY, and other leading organisations shared insights on policy gaps, infrastructural needs, and innovative solutions to advance menstrual health in India.

Key discussions covered the creation of period-friendly WASH facilities, effective community and school-based MHM education strategies, eco-friendly menstrual products, sustainable waste management, and the health dimensions of menstruation, including PMS, anaemia, and menstrual disorders.