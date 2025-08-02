Grand event to mark 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Nov 25

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state of Haryana is blessed to have 26 historic Gurdwaras which were graced by the footsteps of ‘Hind Di Chadar’, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

On November 25, the Haryana Government will organize a grand event in Kurukshetra to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting held regarding the planning and organization of this event.

The Chief Minister directed that at least five events should be organized in connection with Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Saini said Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure rapid and inclusive development of every district and block of the country. It is a special mission and a people’s movement.

The mission is committed to empowering every citizen and ensuring that no district or block is left behind in development.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing officers and employees at the State-Level ‘Sampooranta Abhiyan Samman Samaroh’ held today at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh under the Aspirational District and Block Programme.

He said the Aspirational District and Block Programme was launched in 2018 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The programme focuses on key areas such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial services and basic infrastructure. It is a comprehensive approach where everyone works together to build a strong, prosperous and equitable India.

Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij said that Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has given his consent for the inauguration of Ambala Cantonment Airport. The inauguration will take place as soon as the date is finalized.

He informed that flights will initially operate from Ambala to Ayodhya, Lucknow, Jammu, and Srinagar.

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) is continuously working to provide various public facilities to the citizens of Panchkula. These include maintenance of sector-dividing roads, beautification of major parks, upkeep of greenbelts, special road repairs in the city, cleaning of rainwater drains, and regular maintenance of green strips and parks.

In addition, the operation and management of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Water Treatment Plants (WTP) are being carried out regularly.

In a commendable step towards enhancing troop welfare and promoting stress-free interpersonal engagement, a new initiative titled “Javan Chaupal” was inaugurated on Friday at the CISF Unit Line, Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the active participation of CISF personnel of all ranks. Notably, the inaugural ribbon was ceremoniously cut by personnel who retired last month, symbolizing the bond of unity across generations of service.

The Haryana Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), conducted a large-scale mock drill titled ‘Exercise Suraksha Chakra’ across five key districts—Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Palwal, and Nuh.