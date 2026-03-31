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Grand Welcome for CM Dhami from Kashipur to Khatima, Massive Crowd Gathers Along the Route

  • Created On:  31 March 2026 1:51 PM IST
Grand Welcome for CM Dhami from Kashipur to Khatima, Massive Crowd Gathers Along the Route
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Grand welcome for Pushkar Singh Dhami from Kashipur to Khatima as massive crowds gather along the route, showcasing strong public support.

Khatima/Udham Singh Nagar:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome from BJP workers and the general public during his journey from Kashipur to Khatima late at night. Enthusiasm was clearly visible at several locations along the route, including Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, Sitarganj, and Nanakmatta.

At various points, the Chief Minister was greeted with flowers, traditional drums, and slogans of support. A large number of BJP workers and local residents warmly welcomed him, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the journey.

Expressing gratitude for the affection and support, CM Dhami said that this welcome is not just for him, but a reflection of the people’s trust in the welfare-oriented policies of the state government. He added that such overwhelming support energizes him to continue working tirelessly for the inclusive and holistic development of the state.

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