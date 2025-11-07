Grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi

Varanasi, November 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency,Varanasi on Friday evening on a two-day visit.

Around 5 PM, PM's special aircraft landed at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur, where State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and district in-charge Suresh Khanna, MLA Dr. Awadhesh Singh, MLA Sunil Patel, MLA T. Ram, Commissioner S. Rajalingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, and others welcomed him. Upon reaching Bareka, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grand reception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by road to the BLW guest house after landing in Varanasi, with his convoy passing through Babatpur, Harhua, Gilat Bazaar, J.P. Mehta, Phulwaria Flyover, and Bareka. Thousands of residents, BJP workers, and officials lined the route to welcome him with chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev.' The Prime Minister waved from his vehicle, acknowledging the warm reception. The enthusiasm across Kashi was remarkable as children, youth, and elders joined in the celebration as flower petals, cultural performances, and patriotic slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed along the route. The entire stretch from the airport to Bareka was adorned with saffron and tricolor lights, creating a festive, patriotic atmosphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at multiple points across the city near Sant Atulanand Bypass, J.P. Mehta, Bareka FCI godown, and Bareka gate. Upon his arrival at Bareka, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received him with a grand welcome.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi. The highlight of the event will be the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, seen as a major gift for the people of Kashi and Purvanchal. The Prime Minister will flag off the trains from Banaras (formerly Manduadih) railway station, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. In addition, he will virtually inaugurate three more Vande Bharat trains including Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru. PM Modi is also expected to interact with dignitaries present at the Banaras station during the ceremony.

The launch of the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will add new momentum to religious and cultural tourism. The train will connect important spiritual and cultural destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

Compared to existing special trains, the new Vande Bharat will cut travel time by about 2 hours and 40 minutes, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable, and modern travel experience. The service will also make it easier for devotees and tourists to visit Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, giving a strong boost to tourism and the local economy.