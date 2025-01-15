Grateful nation pays tribute to bravehearts: Prez Murmu on 77th Army Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian Army for its pivotal role in ensuring national security and fostering peace in the country during the 77th Army Day celebrations.

The President highlighted the Army's invaluable contribution to the nation's progress and prosperity, stating that their efforts have created a secure and peaceful environment.

Army Day, observed annually on January 15, marks the foundation of the Indian Army and symbolises India's military independence. It commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Army Chief of India, handed over command to Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who became the first Indian Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit.

The theme for the 77th Army Day celebrations is "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena."

In a statement, the President conveyed her warm greetings to the Army, acknowledging its courage and professionalism in defending India's borders.

"The courageous army personnel have consistently displayed extraordinary courage and high standards of professionalism in defending our borders. The Indian Army has been involved in anti-terrorism operations and has been instrumental in containing terrorism," the statement read.

"A grateful nation pays tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation. The nation is indebted to them and their families. I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans and their families," it added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his admiration for the Indian Army's "indomitable courage, valour, and selfless service" on the occasion.

He extended his heartfelt greetings to all soldiers, officers, and their families, stating that Army Day provides an opportunity to honour their invaluable contributions to national security and integrity.

The Defence Minister highlighted the Army's unparalleled role in "guarding the borders of the country but is also making an unparalleled contribution in the field of disaster management, peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance."

He described the Indian Army as "a symbol of pride and confidence for every Indian."

Rajnath Singh underscored the Army's importance as one of the key pillars of national security and its incomparable role in nation-building. He expressed satisfaction with the Army's preparedness to address all forms of threats, "whether traditional or unconventional and its vital contribution to India's emergence as a Viksit Bharat."

He noted the Army's rapid adoption of modern technology and its commitment to promoting indigenisation through self-reliance. He lauded its efficiency, discipline, and patriotism, which have brought glory to India on the global stage.

The Defence Minister also paid homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation. He emphasised that their courage and dedication have ensured a secure future for the country.

In his message, he described the Indian Army as a symbol of unity, courage, and devotion to duty, saluting its unwavering commitment to the nation.