'Great initiative to empower women', Kalari professional S. Mahesh hails 'Nari to Narayani' meet

The two-day National Convention 'Nari to Narayani' on the occassion of International Women's Day is a great initiative to empower women, said Kalari professional S. Mahesh, who was part of panel at the two-day meet that celebrate women’s success also acted as a catalyst for new ideas and partnerships that will shape the India of tomorrow.

The Convention, being held at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, is a strong base for the initiatives of the Government of India such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Mission Shakti, Sakhi Centres, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and many others.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the convention, Mahesh, who is a fifth generation Kalari Gurukul of Agastyam Kalari, said, "It is a very great initiative and I was talking about how to empower women with the martial art skills. So basically whenever we are talking about Shakti means the power. It comes from the warrior spirit. So all over India the spirit of warriorship is missing. Warrior means a man or woman who is standing for the society and giving a good protection, caring the society. So that warrior spirit we are missing."

"We should bring back the spirit and we started associating with Bharati and till now we trained 15,000 girls through our Shakti initiative. So we announced Bharati Shakti. It is kind of a movement which where we can train girls through our Kalari martial arts at the same time empowering girls through the martial art skills," he added.

The two-day National Convention provide a collaborative forum for women thought leaders to deliberate, discuss, and develop transformative approaches and solutions for self-reliance and holistic development.

By empowering and connecting women, this Convention contributes significantly to the realisation of the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, with women at the forefront of inclusive growth and national development.