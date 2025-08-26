Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband's Extramarital Affair And Assault History Uncovered In Murder Investigation

The investigation into a dowry death case in Greater Noida has revealed disturbing details about the accused husband's extramarital relationship and history of violence. Vipin, whose wife Nikki died from severe burns, was previously involved in an assault case related to his affair.

According to sources, Nikki and her sister-in-law had discovered Vipin in a compromising situation with another woman. This discovery led to a confrontation that resulted in violence. In October of the previous year, an FIR was registered in Noida based on a complaint filed by Vipin's alleged paramour, who accused him of physical assault and exploitation after being caught by his wife.

The tragic incident occurred when Nikki, who married Vipin from Sirsa in Greater Noida in 2016, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on August 21 with severe burn injuries. Hospital records initially attributed her condition to a cylinder explosion, but police investigation has revealed significant inconsistencies in this account.

When investigators examined the crime scene, they found no evidence supporting the cylinder blast theory. Instead, they discovered a thinner bottle and lighter at the location, suggesting a different cause for the fire. This discovery has prompted authorities to question the hospital's initial assessment and seek statements from the attending medical staff.

The investigation has uncovered conflicting accounts about who transported the victim to the hospital. Nikki's sister Kanchan, serving as an eyewitness, testified that the husband and in-laws set Nikki ablaze before fleeing the scene. She claimed that a neighbor named Devendra was responsible for taking the victim to medical facilities.

However, the accused family members maintain they personally transported Nikki to the hospital, arguing that their involvement in her medical care contradicts accusations of deliberate harm. Police are now examining hospital CCTV footage to verify these competing narratives and establish the actual sequence of events.

Digital evidence has provided crucial timeline information for the investigation. Police analysis of Kanchan's mobile phone revealed that she recorded video footage of Nikki burning at exactly 5:45 PM, indicating the incident likely occurred around 5:44 PM. Investigators are using this precise timing to cross-reference CCTV footage, call detail records, and location data to determine each family member's whereabouts during the critical period.

The case has gained additional complexity due to viral social media content, including a previous assault video allegedly filmed on February 11. Police are systematically examining all circulated footage as part of their comprehensive investigation.

Technical challenges have hampered evidence collection at some locations. CCTV cameras at Vipin's father's shop, which could have provided valuable footage, were non-functional during the incident due to a power outage, eliminating a potential source of corroborating evidence.

This case highlights the intersection of domestic violence, dowry-related crimes, and extramarital affairs, demonstrating how personal conflicts can escalate into fatal consequences. The investigation continues as authorities work to establish the complete sequence of events and determine accountability for this tragic death.