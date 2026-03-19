Greek Mythology-Themed HackJKLU v5.0 Concludes with Focus on Real-World Innovation

Jaipur: JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) successfully concluded the fifth edition of its flagship national hackathon, HackJKLU v5.0, reaffirming its position as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and future-ready technological development.

With over 400 participants from nearly 40 institutions joining the hackathon, the Greek mythology-themed event, held from March 13 to 15, challenged participants to navigate a 48-hour intensive development cycle, transforming conceptual ideas into functional technical prototypes.

The hackathon emphasized real-world problem-solving across several critical technological domains, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Data Science, and FinTech.

The interdisciplinary nature of the competition allowed students from diverse academic backgrounds to collaborate under the guidance of industry professionals and academic mentors.

Teams were evaluated by a panel of industry experts and faculty members, ensuring strong academic and industry alignment. Throughout the hackathon, participants also received mentorship from industry professionals, helping them refine their ideas and build practical solutions.

The top honors were awarded to Team Mirage from LNMIIT, followed by Team Octane from JKLU as the first runner-up, and Team Neuronest from Arya College as the second runner-up. In addition to the main prizes, including a ₹50,000 top award, teams were recognized for excellence across key domains such as AI, Blockchain, FinTech, and Cybersecurity.

Congratulating the winners of HackJKLU v5.0, Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice-Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University stated, “The zeal and enthusiasm displayed by all the participating teams in the hackathon underscore the significance of such competitions in encouraging students to think about and act on issues that affect us on a daily basis. This hackathon has shown that the youth of our country are ready to leverage technology to tackle not only current local problems but also future global challenges.”

To create a vibrant techfest atmosphere, more than 10 student clubs at JKLU organized parallel events including Dance Battle, Open Mic, Jamming Night, Block Printing, Drama Skit, 3D-VR Experience, Gaming Setups, Red Bull F1 Simulator, Media Maze Decoders, CP Code Battle, and Jupiter Sightseeing by the Astronomy Club.

The event also featured thought leadership sessions, including a panel discussion on “Reimagining Academia, Industry, and Research in the AI Era,” alongside expert talks on high-performance computing and career readiness in the evolving AI landscape.

Additionally, students attended a career-focused session on preparing for interviews in the AI era by YouTuber Keerti Purswani.

HackJKLU v5.0 concluded on a high note with a live performance by singer Maan Panu, celebrating not just the winners but the spirit of innovation and collaboration.

By enabling a national exchange of ideas and empowering young minds to build impactful solutions, JKLU continues to strengthen its role as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and future-focused education in India.