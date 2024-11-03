Grenade attack in Srinagar market, over a dozen shoppers injured

Srinagar: Terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring over a dozen pedestrians and shoppers, officials said.

Officials said that unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF mobile bunker vehicle near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) crossing in Srinagar city.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring over a dozen civilians. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches. Senior police and CRPF officers have reached the spot," an official said.

The place, where the grenade exploded is thronged by shoppers on Sundays due to the ‘Sunday market’ (hawkers selling warm clothes, blankets, jackets, utensils, crockery, shoes etc) operating in the area as shops etc are closed due to the weekend holiday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the "deeply disturbing" attack.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he said in a post on X.

The attack came a day after a Pakistani LeT top commander, Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed was killed and four security men injured in a fierce gunfight in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar.

Last month, terrorists killed six non-local workers and a local doctor when they attacked a workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. On October 25, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district.

On November 1, terrorists fired at two non-locals in Mazhama village of the Magam area in the Budgam district.

NC President and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah has alleged that these attacks are being carried out to destabilise the political government headed by Omar Abdullah. He has demanded an independent probe to find out which agency is responsible for these attacks.

Notwithstanding his allegations, the intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism from across the border have been frustrated by peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.

"These handlers of terrorism are giving their last push to disturb peace and tranquillity in J&K," said a top intelligence officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that each drop of innocent blood spilled by the terrorist would be avenged.