‘Ground will slip from under AAP’s feet’: Delhi minister claims major scam involving Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Minister of Food & Supplies, Industry, Forest & Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday claimed that a major scam involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to light in his (Sirsa) department, while asserting that the ground will slip from under AAP’s feet soon.

“I will hold a press conference in the next few days with all the documents. I will reveal everything. The ground will slip from under Kejriwal’s and AAP’s feet. Or maybe his (Kejriwal) job is only to commit scams,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa told IANS.

In response to Kejriwal’s recent criticism of the BJP government, Sirsa said that his narrative cannot alter the truth.

“Kejriwal used to claim that his party would win 70 seats—what happened to that? The public knows the truth. People on the streets of Delhi are calling Kejriwal dishonest. No one set this narrative; it came from the people themselves. In one incident, people were shouting slogans in front of Sanjay Singh that Kejriwal is dishonest. Every child in Delhi knows that the present government is honest. Dishonest people do not become honest by merely setting a narrative,” he added.

Regarding the recent directive to shut down establishments openly causing pollution in Delhi within 24 hours, Sirsa said that everyone will have to follow the law in Delhi, adding that the laws are not made in the name of religion or on the basis of caste.

“We know how to ensure compliance. Illegal activities in Delhi must be stopped. Illegal encroachments on roads, chicken shops, raw meat sales, roadside eateries (dhabas), street vendors (rehris), and jeans manufacturing units must be removed immediately. These are residential areas, and such activities are causing severe pollution. Those conducting illegal activities will have to vacate the area. Everyone must obey the law of the land,” the minister said.

Sirsa also mentioned that instructions have been given to the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“A task force has been formed and will now work at the ground level. Delhi is a beautiful city, and it should look beautiful. It is our duty to realise the Prime Minister’s dream of a clean and beautiful India. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working on the roads, and the administration must also come out and do the same,” he said.

Commenting on Mithun Chakraborty’s statement regarding the West Bengal government, Sirsa said that Bengal and Punjab have shared a deep connection, adding that it is painful to see the current state of Bengal.

“People voted for Mamata Banerjee, but she has allowed infiltrators to take control. Today, Hindus are unsafe in their own country due to Trinamool’s appeasement politics. Bengal will only be safe once her rule ends. As long as she remains in power, infiltrators will continue to dominate,” the minister claimed.

The BJP leader further commented on the Ghazipur landfill, saying: “We are currently clearing around 3,500 metric tonnes of waste daily. However, we plan to increase this to 8,000 tonnes within the next two to three months. It will take approximately 70 months to complete the cleanup, but we are fully committed to clearing it within the next five years.”



