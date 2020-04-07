Group of union ministers Led By Rajnath Singh Meets To Decide On Easing Lockdown

New Delhi: A Group of Union Government Ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 11 am to decide on steps for easing the nationwide 21-day lockdown in the country. The final decision however will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to discuss the situation emerging out of Coronavirus in the country with Opposition leaders on Wednesday. Based on inputs from the group of ministers, the interaction with floor leaders of Opposition parties and consultation with chief ministers of states, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at an informed decision.

One suggestion is said to be to restrict the lockdown to hotspots. The Centre is reportedly confident of being able to identify hotspots in the country. This will enable the state governments to contain clusters effectively ensuring that the transmission is restricted. Aggressive containment strategies such as using the Bhilwara model is one of the proposals likely to be mooted, it is being speculated. Intensive random testing in such cluster areas is one of the points being discussed, according to media reports.

A major source of worry is the impact of the lockdown on the economy, particularly the manufacturing sector. It is therefore likely that some states might recommend easing off air rail and road transport in stages.

States like Chhattisgarh are said to have been very clear about not wanting interstate transport to pass through the state. Opening up the borders with Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh, for instance, both of which have high numbers of Coronavirus positive cases could have an impact on the state which has been able to restrict the coronavirus spread in the state.

Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that the state government would take an informed decision in consultation with the Centre. The Maharashtra state cabinet is scheduled to meet in the afternoon today.