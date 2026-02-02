Growth hopes for Odisha in eco-tourism, mining

Bhubaneswar: The Union Budget 2026-27 outlines a strategic fiscal plan to boost Odisha’s eco-tourism and mining sectors, while enhancing sustainable cargo movement through infrastructure development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, tabling the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, announced that ecologically sustainable turtle trails will be developed along the key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala.

The annual convergence of millions of Olive Ridley turtles for mass nesting is expected to significantly enhance the eco-tourism potential of their picturesque nesting sites. The Gahirmatha rookery in Kendrapara district is widely acclaimed as the world’s largest nesting beach of Olive Ridley turtles. The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year between February and March. Apart from Gahirmatha, these threatened aquatic animals also turn up at Rushikulya and Devi river mouths for mass nesting. An Olive Ridley turtle usually lays about 120 to 150 eggs from which hatchlings emerge after about 45 to 50 days.

The Centre’s move to support the four mineral-rich States, including Odisha, by proposing to establish dedicated Rare Earths Corridor will go a long way to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing. Sitharaman made an announcement in this regard in the budget speech. “A scheme for rare earth permanent magnets was launched in November 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerela, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing,” she told Parliament while tabling the budget.

To enhance domestic chemical production and reduce import-dependency, the government will launch a scheme to support the States in establishing three dedicated chemical parks, through challenge route, on a cluster-based plug-and-play model. To support this expansion, existing training institutes will be upgraded into Regional Centres of Excellence to build skilled inland water transport workforce.

The initiative is expected to generate new employment opportunities and skill development for youth along the corridor, aligning with the broader goal of promoting sustainable cargo movement. These steps will benefit the State in honing the skill of youth for employability and domestic chemical production.

To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, the Finance Minister proposed to operationalise 20 new National Waterways (NW) over the next five years, starting with NW-5 in Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher, Angul and industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the ports of Paradeep and Dhamra. Training institutes will be set up as Regional Centres of Excellence for development of the reguired manpower. This will equip youth across all waterways with necessary skills through targeted training.