GST complexities stir discontent among food industry operators

New Delhi: The food and hospitality sector is raising alarms over the complexity of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which traders say is riddled with inconsistencies that are hurting daily operations. In a bid to address these concerns, a delegation of restaurant owners, hotel operators, dhaba managers, and food traders met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was organized under the leadership of Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a prominent organization representing traders across the capital.The meeting was attended by several key figures from the food industry, including Priyanka Saxena, Sanjay Singhania, Kishan Agarwal, Anand Gupta, Vinay Agarwal, Dhruv Agarwal, and Naveen Gupta.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that food business operators are struggling to comply with varying GST slabs, which often lead to confusion in billing. "For example, dining in a restaurant attracts 5 percent GST. But if the customer orders ice cream afterward, that’s taxed at 18 percent. Roti is taxed at 5 percent while paratha is taxed at 18 percent. If a guest orders one roti and two parathas, generating a correct bill becomes difficult," he explained.

Goyal also pointed out that if a restaurant has an air conditioner registered under GST,even if it’s not in use-then 18 percent GST is levied on all food items served there. The disparity extends to common food items too. Bread is tax-free, but a pizza base carries a 5 percent GST. Lassi served in a glass is exempt from tax, but if packaged, it is taxed at 5 percent.

Other irregularities in GST rates have added to the confusion among food traders. Plain cashews are taxed at 5 percent, whereas flavored cashews attract 12 percent GST. Powdered chutney is levied at 5 percent, while the same chutney in liquid form is taxed at 12 percent. Similarly, open namkeen is charged 5 percent GST, but the moment it is packed, the rate jumps to 12 percent. These inconsistencies make billing unnecessarily complex and burdensome for traders.

Virendra Jain, president of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, said that the current GST structure is making it increasingly difficult to run a business. “Traders are struggling to avail input tax credit.

After hearing the traders’ concerns, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the delegation that the issue would be raised in the upcoming GST Council meeting. She also directed Delhi’s GST officials to prepare a detailed report outlining the problems faced by the food and hospitality sector.