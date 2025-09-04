Live
GST Cuts on ACs, TVs, Fridges & Washing Machines – Big Savings for Buyers
The government reduces GST on home appliances and electronics to 5% and 18%. ACs, TVs, fridges, and washing machines now cost less, boosting savings for middle-class buyers this festive season.
The government has reduced GST on many home and electronic items. This was announced after the latest GST Council meeting, as promised by Prime Minister Modi.
GST Rates
Only 5% and 18% GST will remain. Old 12% and 28% rates are removed.
Electronics & Appliances
ACs, big TVs, fridges, and washing machines now have 18% GST.
Small TVs under 32 inches have 5% GST.
Price Impact
ACs: Prices drop by ₹1,500–2,500.
TVs, fridges, washing machines: Prices drop by ₹1,000–5,000 depending on the model.
Market Effect
Companies like Voltas, Bluestar, and Havells had low sales due to unseasonal rains. GST cuts will boost sales and help buyers save money during Dussehra and Diwali.
Mobile Phones
GST on mobile phones stays 18%, so prices do not change