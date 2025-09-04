GST Cuts on ACs, TVs, Fridges & Washing Machines – Big Savings for Buyers

The government has reduced GST on many home and electronic items. This was announced after the latest GST Council meeting, as promised by Prime Minister Modi.

GST Rates

Only 5% and 18% GST will remain. Old 12% and 28% rates are removed.

Electronics & Appliances

ACs, big TVs, fridges, and washing machines now have 18% GST.

Small TVs under 32 inches have 5% GST.

Price Impact

ACs: Prices drop by ₹1,500–2,500.

TVs, fridges, washing machines: Prices drop by ₹1,000–5,000 depending on the model.

Market Effect

Companies like Voltas, Bluestar, and Havells had low sales due to unseasonal rains. GST cuts will boost sales and help buyers save money during Dussehra and Diwali.

Mobile Phones

GST on mobile phones stays 18%, so prices do not change