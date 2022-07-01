GST furthered 'Ease of Doing Business': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as major tax reform, saying it furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax'.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017. ''We mark #5YearsofGST, a major tax reform that furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax','' Modi said in a tweet.

We mark #5YearsofGST, a major tax reform that furthered 'Ease of Doing Business' and fulfilled the vision of 'One Nation, One Tax.' https://t.co/fL3kJbz4ty — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

He tagged a tweet by Citizen engagement platform of the government of India 'MyGovIndia' which said the GST has played a key role in defining new India's economic structure and empowering citizens.