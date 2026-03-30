Gujarat accelerates AI push with plan to provide over 100 GPUs to startups, institutions

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has moved to expand access to advanced computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, announcing plans to deploy more than 100 high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) across the state to support startups, educational institutions and government departments, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative, led by Gujarat Informatics Limited under the state's Science and Technology Department, follows the recent "AI Startup Samvad" and is aligned with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's focus on technology-driven and citizen-centric governance.

Under the Central government's 'IndiaAI Mission', the state is operationalising shared AI compute infrastructure that will provide access to more than 100 GPUs for model training, application development and deployment of scalable solutions.

The national mission itself is designed to democratise access to computing resources and enable startups, researchers and public institutions to build indigenous AI solutions through shared infrastructure and datasets.

Officials said the shared facility would reduce both the cost and time required for individual organisations to procure high-end computing systems, while enabling faster development and implementation of AI-driven applications in governance and industry.

The announcement builds on discussions held during the "AI Startup Samvad" in Gandhinagar, where the Chief Minister interacted directly with around two dozen high-potential startups from across the country.

The event was organised to identify scalable AI solutions and strengthen Gujarat's position in emerging technologies.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Patel said that Gujarat aims to become a leading state in the adoption of artificial intelligence, with increased use of AI to enhance transparency in governance and improve citizen services.

He also emphasised the role of startups in driving innovation and contributing to sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and education.

The state government has in recent years taken multiple steps to build an AI ecosystem, including establishing centres of excellence, supporting startup-led innovation challenges and entering partnerships with industry to create AI clusters and research infrastructure.

The new GPU-backed infrastructure is expected to support a range of activities, including training AI models, developing new applications and enabling deployment at scale.

Officials said it would also encourage the development of locally relevant AI solutions and facilitate their quicker adoption in governance.

The state government said the initiative forms part of a broader effort to position Gujarat as a national hub for artificial intelligence, innovation and digital governance, with coordinated support for startups, academia and industry.