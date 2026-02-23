Gujarat: Ahmedabad, West Midlands outline roadmap for 2030 CWG Games cooperation​

As Ahmedabad advances preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, senior leaders from Gujarat and the United Kingdom used the 'Commonwealth Connect Forum' to outline economic, infrastructural, and diplomatic priorities for hosting the centenary edition of the Games.​

The forum, held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Monday, brought together representatives of the Gujarat government, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the West Midlands Combined Authority, the India Global Forum, sports administrators, and business leaders to deliberate on cooperation in infrastructure, sports economy, education, and investment.​

Addressing the gathering, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain said the city was strengthening international engagement in the run-up to 2030.​

“Following the General Assembly held in Glasgow in November last year, Ahmedabad’s selection for the Commonwealth Games is a matter of pride for the city,” she said.​

Welcoming the delegation led by West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, she added, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad has been making continuous progress in sports and modern infrastructure.”​

Referring to the successful hosting of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Jain said, “The city has demonstrated its global capability.”​

She cited the development of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, alongside metro expansion, electric buses, and strengthened rail and airport connectivity.​

“The Commonwealth Games are not merely a sporting event but a platform that connects nations in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” she said.​

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said Ahmedabad represented “a unique blend of historical legacy and modern development”.​

Noting that the city had been declared the cleanest in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2025, he said, “Ahmedabad is the only city in South Asia to have achieved eight of the nine indicators under the Climate Cities Framework.”​

He added that 84 per cent of the AMC budget was allocated to climate-resilient initiatives and that, owing to the town planning system initiated in 1925, “100 per cent of the city area is under planned development.”​

On preparations for 2030, he said, “Smart mobility, sustainable infrastructure, stadium technology, digital governance, and legacy planning will strengthen UK–India cooperation.”​

Richard Parker described the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as “a transformative moment” for the West Midlands. “The Games contributed more than £1.2 billion to the UK economy, created over 22,000 jobs and sold more than 1.5 million tickets, delivered on time and under budget,” he said.​

Emphasising legacy, he added, “The true impact lies in the confidence built among volunteers, young athletes and communities.”​

Expressing confidence in Ahmedabad, he said, “We are committed to working with Ahmedabad as a friend and partner towards 2030.”

​Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Global Forum, said, “Gujarat is not merely preparing for the future but rebuilding the future, placing sport at the centre of India’s national rise.”​

Highlighting the state’s economic strength, he said Gujarat contributed around 8 per cent to India’s GDP and 20 per cent of exports.​

“We must move from dialogue to delivery and ensure that the global visibility from 2030 translates into structured, long-term economic gains,” he added.​

The forum featured thematic sessions on sports diplomacy, infrastructure, financing, investment, and legacy building, attended by UK and Indian business leaders, vice-chancellors, and sports representatives.​