Gujarat ATS busted Al-Qaeda, ISKP modules; 29 terrorists held since 2023

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested 29 terrorists linked to international extremist organisations over the past three years, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the House, Sanghavi said the arrests were made between 2023 and 2026 after investigators uncovered several alleged anti-national conspiracies, including an Al-Qaeda funding network, a module of the Islamic State Khorasan Province operating from Porbandar and Surat, and suspects linked to extremist activities from Sri Lanka.

He said one of the accused had plotted an attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and was arrested in Haryana with a live grenade.

“Between 2023 and 2026, the Gujarat ATS exposed several anti-national conspiracies and arrested 29 extremists and terrorists, including those connected with Al-Qaeda networks and ISKP modules,” Sanghavi told the House.

Referring to a separate case, he added that in January 2026, the ATS had arrested a man influenced by the ideology of the militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and foiled what he described as a targeted killing plot.

Presenting the government’s record on law and order, Sanghavi said the administration led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was following a clear policy towards crime.

“The Home Department is the shield of Gujarat, while the judiciary is the sceptre of justice. Our government’s mantra is clear — zero tolerance for criminals and swift justice for ordinary citizens," he said.

Sanghavi said Rs 14,265 crore had been allocated for the Home Department and Rs 2,702 crore for the Law and Justice Department, describing the provision as a measure to strengthen law enforcement and ensure a secure environment for citizens.

He said the government was modernising the state’s security framework under the ‘BHARAT’ vision, which focuses on six pillars, including border, coastal and cyber security, technology-driven policing, rapid emergency response and strengthening infrastructure and manpower.

According to Sanghavi, advanced surveillance systems are planned along Gujarat’s 512-kilometre international border with Pakistan and its 2,300-kilometre coastline.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to welfare measures for police personnel. “For the first time in the country’s history, more than 20,400 houses have been approved simultaneously for police families in Gujarat,” he said.

He added that the government had replaced the earlier one-bedroom housing provision for police constables and jail warders with two-bedroom residential units.

The Police Housing Corporation has already handed over more than 45,000 houses to police families, while 8,104 additional homes are currently under construction at a cost of Rs 2,604 crore.

On policing reforms, Sanghavi said the ‘Dial 112 Jan Rakshak’ emergency response project had reduced the average police response time to 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

He also said the state had strengthened technology-based policing through initiatives such as the 'VISWAS' project and the introduction of modern equipment for police personnel.

Speaking about crimes against children, Sanghavi said the government had prioritised swift investigation and strict punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“Between 2022 and 2026, investigations were completed within 15 days in 286 cases and within 15 to 30 days in 1,295 cases,” he said.

During the same period, courts delivered convictions in 1,439 cases, including life imprisonment for 907 offenders and the death penalty in 14 cases.

He also said the government planned to strengthen judicial infrastructure by establishing 18 new exclusive fast-track POCSO courts in 14 districts.

New senior civil judge courts will also be opened in Meghraj, Ghoghamba, Kodinar and Abdasa to improve access to justice in remote areas.

"For the first time in the country, ‘Para Legal Volunteers’ (PLVs) will be appointed to provide legal and emotional assistance in cases involving crimes against children," he said.

Addressing the issue of drug trafficking, Sanghavi rejected allegations that children in Gujarat were falling into drug abuse. “In political criticism, attempts should not be made to defame Gujarat,” he said.

He further alleged, “Statements suggesting that seven-year-old children are involved in drug abuse should be made responsibly. This generation does not even know the real meaning and has heard about 'curfew' in the present government because they are not witnessing it. During the Congress rule, it was frequent."

He said authorities had seized more than one lakh kilograms of narcotics valued at over Rs 14,000 crore under the NDPS Act and arrested 4,316 individuals described as drug traffickers and peddlers.

Six zones of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have been set up to dismantle drug networks.

Sanghavi also referred to action against illegal land encroachments linked to organised crime.

“In this peaceful and secure state, mercy and hooliganism cannot go together. Action will certainly be taken against land mafias and anti-social elements," he warned.

He said authorities had taken action against 7,902 illegal sites across six districts — Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Dahod — by January this year, freeing 1,807 hectares of land with an estimated market value of Rs 2,246.55 crore.

According to him, the highest value of land recovered was Rs 1,355 crore in Kutch, while demolition drives were carried out at 3,010 sites in Gir Somnath.

"Areas such as Chandola in Ahmedabad and Jangleshwar in Rajkot had become hubs of crime and illegal activities due to encroachments. With these valuable lands now cleared, they can be used for civic amenities and major urban development projects," he said.

Referring to security along the state’s borders, Sanghavi said the government remained committed to safeguarding Gujarat’s 512-kilometre international boundary and its coastline.

“Do not mistake our decency for weakness. If anyone casts an evil eye on Gujarat’s borders, the police have the strength to deal with them firmly," he said.

The state Assembly passed the total budgetary demands of Rs 16,967 crore for the Home Department and the Law and Justice Department.



