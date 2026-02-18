Gujarat Budget 2026-27: Rs 3,472 crore allocated for PMJAY-MA, GIDC modernisation

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 3,472 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in the 2026-27 state budget, covering over 2.72 crore people, with more than 68 lakh beneficiaries having received cashless treatment, Finance Minister Kanu Desai announced on Wednesday.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget in the Assembly, Desai said the state is also expanding In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services, with facilities already available at the Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad, and plans to extend them to Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar.

The budget provides comprehensive support for agriculture. Over 33 lakh farmers affected by floods and unseasonal rains have received immediate assistance under a package exceeding Rs 11,000 crore.

To stabilise incomes amid market fluctuations, more than 9.5 lakh farmers have benefitted from procurement at minimum support prices, amounting to over Rs 18,000 crore, for groundnut, green gram, black gram, soybean, and cotton.

Mechanisation is being encouraged with Rs 1,565 crore to help small and marginal farmers purchase tractors, power tillers, seed drills, and harvesters.

Organic farming will receive Rs 39 crore for establishing Centres of Excellence, market support, branding, certification, and hand-holding, while six additional Centres of Excellence for pulses, oilseeds, farm mechanisation, value addition, and agro-processing will receive Rs 12 crore.

Irrigation projects are a priority, with Rs 3,043 crore allocated to the Sujalam-Suflam pipeline, Sauni, and Kutch projects to divert Narmada water to drought-prone areas in North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

The second phase of pipeline and canal irrigation in Ahmedabad’s remote villages has begun, with Rs 958 crore earmarked. Micro-irrigation under the 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme has already covered 25 lakh hectares, with the remaining areas in progress.

The fisheries and livestock sectors will receive Rs 1,340 crore for infrastructure, equipment, and storage, and Rs 500 crore for the Gau Mata Poshan scheme.

To support farmers and livestock owners, Rs 1,539 crore has been allocated under the Kisan Credit Card scheme, and Rs 112 crore for the establishment of bio-CNG plants across four zones.

In housing, the government aims to provide over 3.15 lakh houses under schemes including PM Awas Yojana (rural and urban), Dr Ambedkar Awas, Pandit Deendayal Awas, and Halpati Awas, with an allocation of Rs 4,272 crore.

For education and skill development, 926 new P.M. Shri schools will be established, integrated schools from Balvatika to Grade 10 funded with Rs 120 crore, and 15 libraries will be set up in tribal areas, including the Namo Central Library in Gandhinagar, with Rs 100 crore allocated.

Science education under the Namo Saraswati initiative has received Rs 250 crore. Skill training under the Namo Gujarat Skill and Employment Mission received Rs 226 crore, while the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Scheme, supporting over one lakh trainees, has been allocated Rs 80 crore.

To enhance ease of doing business, 25 GIDCs will be modernised with Rs 1,250 crore for water, electricity, gas, and digital networks, and Rs 50 crore for 120 mini GIDC upgrades.

To promote industrialisation and employment in tribal areas, new industrial estates will be established in Dahod, Aravalli, and other districts.

The Gujarat State Export Promotion Council will be established to boost trade. Through the Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Provision Reforms) Act 2025, 11 legislations and 516 provisions have been streamlined, strengthening trust between producers, traders, and industrial workers and the government.

Under the Vocal for Local initiative, the state promotes balanced regional development, with 90 handloom, handicraft, and rural industry products selected under One District, One Product.

Artisans will get domestic markets and e-commerce platforms to sell their products.



