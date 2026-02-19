Gujarat Cabinet clears 23 land allotments to advance water, power and port infra

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Thursday approved 23 proposals for land allocation to key state departments in a move aimed at strengthening water supply, energy, and port infrastructure across multiple districts of the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reflecting the government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure development and supporting essential public utility services.

Announcing the development, government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said that the approvals were granted to facilitate projects linked to water supply systems, power infrastructure expansion, and port development activities across various regions.

“In today’s Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister approved 23 proposals for land allocation for water supply, energy, and port development,” Vaghani said while briefing reporters about the decisions taken.

According to the minister, the Revenue Department has allocated a total of 1,22,53,096 square metres of land to various institutions, including the Gujarat Water Supply Board, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (JETCO), Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, and the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The allocations span multiple districts and are intended to support development-oriented infrastructure projects in both rural and urban areas, ensuring balanced regional growth and improved public services.

“The primary objective is to strengthen infrastructure facilities in rural and urban regions,” Vaghani said, adding that important projects would be implemented on the allotted land and that these initiatives would directly benefit the local population by improving access to essential services.

The largest share of land has been allotted to Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, which has received approximately 1,20,60,000 square metres at Radha Nesda in Banaskantha district for energy-related infrastructure development.

In addition, around 1,36,291 square metres of land have been allocated to the Gujarat Water Supply Board at 14 different locations to strengthen water supply infrastructure and improve drinking water availability. JETCO has been allotted about 31,010 square metres of land at seven locations across the state to enhance and strengthen the electricity transmission network and related infrastructure.

The Gujarat Maritime Board has been allocated 25,795 square metres of land at Katpar in Mahuva for port development and related maritime infrastructure expansion.

Vaghani said that land for water supply projects has been allotted in the districts of Tapi, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Chhota Udepur, Kutch, Valsad, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Botad, ensuring improved drinking water supply infrastructure in these regions.

JETCO has received land in Gir Somnath, Chhota Udepur, Porbandar, Valsad, Rajkot, and Sabarkantha districts. The minister said that these allocations would enhance drinking water facilities and increase power transmission and supply capacity in the state.

He also stated that Gujarat would achieve new milestones in the renewable energy sector as a result of the infrastructure projects planned on the allotted land, contributing to the state’s long-term energy security and sustainability goals.

The Cabinet decision, he added, reflects the government’s continued commitment to strengthening Gujarat’s core infrastructure and ensuring efficient delivery of essential services to citizens across both rural and urban areas.



