Gujarat: Charred body of woman found near Ahmedabad Airport, probe underway

Ahmedabad: The charred body of a woman was found in bushes along the Airport Road near Nobal Nagar locality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, police said, with investigators yet to determine whether the death was a case of suicide or murder.

The discovery of the body was reported at around 11:30 a.m. when a man alerted traffic police stationed at the Kotarpur Waterworks crossroads after entering the bushes and finding a body in a burnt condition.

Officials said the body was completely charred.

Police from the Airport police station reached the site shortly after receiving the information.

N.D. Nakum, Airport Police Inspector, said the call was received between 11 a.m. and noon, following which teams were immediately dispatched.

"We received the information today around 11 to 12 p.m. We immediately dispatched teams and reached the spot. We found that there was no active fire, but the surrounding bushes were burnt. A case has been registered at the Airport police station," he told IANS.

He also added, "We also found a kerosene bottle and a matchstick. It looks like suicide, but it cannot be ascertained. The body is not in a condition for recognition.”

The area where the body was found is a busy stretch with residential localities nearby and heavy vehicular movement throughout the day.

It is located close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), with the boundary wall situated directly opposite the road.

Senior police officers said forensic experts were examining the site to establish the sequence of events.

Atul Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4), said preliminary findings suggested the possible use of a chemical substance.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "As per preliminary investigation, we have found traces of anthracene, which may have been used to ignite the fire. The Forensic Science Laboratory is inspecting the crime scene. It is not yet certain whether it is a case of suicide or murder."

He added that the timing of the incident was still being assessed.

"The crime could have taken place yesterday afternoon or last night. Our teams are investigating the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are awaiting the medical report," Bansal said.

Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased woman and determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.



