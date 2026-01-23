Gujarat CM announces one-time interest waiver for rural housing beneficiaries

Gandhinagar: In a people-centric decision aimed at easing the financial burden on rural households, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved a one-time waiver of penal interest for beneficiaries of housing schemes run by the Gujarat Rural Housing Board.

Under the relief measure, beneficiaries who clear the entire outstanding principal amount of their housing loans within a six-month window will be exempted from paying the penal interest charged at 2 per cent per month.

The decision is expected to benefit more than 9,029 families across rural Gujarat, providing them with cumulative relief of approximately Rs 154 crore. The move comes in response to representations made by beneficiaries who expressed their willingness to repay the principal amount but cited financial hardship in paying the steep penal interest.

Taking a compassionate view, the Chief Minister directed officials to implement a one-time interest waiver scheme to ensure genuine beneficiaries are not deprived of home ownership.

Officials said that once the principal amount is fully repaid, beneficiaries will also receive legal ownership rights to their houses, enabling them to become rightful homeowners in the true sense.

The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring a permanent roof over the head of every needy citizen. With this step, thousands of rural families in Gujarat will be able to realise that goal, strengthening housing security and social stability in the state’s villages.

The state government described the decision as a landmark relief initiative that combines fiscal prudence with social sensitivity, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive development in rural areas.

Rural areas in Gujarat form the backbone of the state’s social and economic landscape, with nearly half of the population residing in villages spread across districts such as Banaskantha, Dahod, Kutch, Narmada, Tapi, and the tribal belts of eastern Gujarat. These regions are largely agrarian, dependent on farming, animal husbandry, dairy cooperatives, and allied activities, while also facing persistent challenges such as irregular incomes, migration for seasonal work, limited access to credit, and vulnerability to climate variations.

Over the years, the state has focused on strengthening rural infrastructure through improved road connectivity, drinking water supply, electrification, sanitation, and housing, with special emphasis on affordable rural homes to ensure dignity and stability for village families.

Secure housing in rural Gujarat is closely linked to livelihoods, education, women’s safety, and social mobility, making policy interventions in rural housing not just welfare measures but critical tools for long-term rural development and inclusive growth.



