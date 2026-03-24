Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tables UCC bill in Assembly

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, was formally tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Bill, introduced during the final days of the current budget session, aims to establish a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, live‑in relationships and related matters for all residents of the state.

It was tabled amid heightened public and political attention, following submission of a detailed committee report last week.

Presenting the Bill in the House, Chief Minister Patel outlined key provisions of the legislation and emphasised what he described as its focus on legal protection and gender justice.

The Chief Minister said that a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed if required registrations are not completed and that provisions addressing multiple marriages could lead to seven years' imprisonment or more for offences of cheating and bigamy.

"Divorces obtained outside the formal court process will be considered invalid, attracting up to three years' imprisonment," Chief Minister Patel added.

The Bill further proposes that all live‑in relationships be formally registered within one month, with penalties including fines for non‑compliance.

Chief Minister Patel said: "It is our responsibility to safeguard the rights and dignity of daughters. In this Bill, respect for women is there. It is a matter of women empowerment."

The legislation includes measures to regulate live‑in partnerships and to bring them under a legal framework through compulsory registration, a provision that marks a departure from existing practice where live‑in relationships are not unlawful but are not uniformly codified.

The UCC Bill, drafted on the basis of recommendations from a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, reflects what the government regards as an effort to standardise civil law across communities, though it retains exemptions for groups with constitutionally protected customary rights.

Following its tabling, the Bill will now be subject to detailed discussion and clause‑by‑clause consideration in the State Assembly.

Debate is expected to cover both the substantive provisions and constitutional questions about personal law reform.

The Bill's introduction places Gujarat on a legislative path similar to that of Uttarakhand, which earlier enacted its own Uniform Civil Code to govern personal laws across communities.



