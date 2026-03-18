Gujarat CM directs officials to act on MLAs’ suggestions from Budget Session

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed administrative machinery to act immediately on suggestions and representations made by legislators during the ongoing Budget session.

The aim is to translate Assembly discussions into policy action and administrative decisions.

The directive was issued at a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Patel on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said the Chief Minister had instructed secretaries of all departments to take detailed note of inputs raised by members of the Legislative Assembly and act on them without delay.

"The Budget session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly is currently in progress, during which members of both the ruling party and the opposition put forward a range of suggestions, questions and representations while debating departmental demands and bills," he said.

He said the Chief Minister had stressed that these contributions should not remain confined to the House.

“The Chief Minister has shown seriousness in ensuring that such representations and suggestions are not limited to discussions within the Assembly, but are implemented at the administrative level,” Vaghani said.

He said clear instructions were issued in the Cabinet meeting that all suggestions made by legislators in the interest of citizens must be carefully recorded and examined.

“If any government policy, even inadvertently, is causing inconvenience to citizens, or if amendments in policy could enhance public welfare, immediate steps should be taken to make the necessary changes,” he said.

Vaghani added that the Chief Minister had also directed officials to incorporate positive and constructive suggestions made by legislators into the administrative framework.

“The positive suggestions made by members for public welfare should be integrated into governance with a positive approach,” he said.

He said the government’s objective is to ensure that the maximum number of citizens can easily access the benefits of government schemes and policies.

“From time to time, necessary amendments to several policies and schemes are suggested by members in the House,” he said, adding that the decision would bring greater transparency in government functioning and enable faster resolution of public issues.

The minister said the state government was moving forward with a firm commitment to meet public expectations and aspirations.