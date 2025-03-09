Gujarat CM echoes PM Modi's vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Sath and Sabka Vishwas (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth, Universal Trust, and Shared Endeavour), emphasising its importance for societal progress.

Addressing an event organised by the Prajapati community in Shertha village in Gandhinagar, CM Patel said every individual within a community should possess a sense of responsibility and cooperation for the growth of their society.

He shared that under PM Modi's leadership, several initiatives focusing on education, healthcare, and employment generation have successfully integrated different sections of society into the mainstream of development.

CM Patel stressed that when communities actively participate in noble causes alongside the government, the pace of a state's and nation's development doubles.

During his address, CM Patel also echoed PM Modi's call for individual contributions toward national progress.

He pointed out three key areas where every citizen can contribute without financial investment.

"Firstly, rather than focusing on what others have done, people should think about what they can do themselves. Secondly, he urged everyone to adopt cleanliness as a personal responsibility, especially in light of global warming and environmental concerns," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of increasing green cover and suggested that individuals plant trees in their mother's name wherever possible.

Thirdly, he spoke about the importance of water conservation, stressing that while large-scale rainwater harvesting might not be feasible for everyone, minimising daily water wastage is a crucial step toward sustainability.

The community honoured the Chief Minister after the state government allocated the land for a social cause.