Gujarat CM felicitates organisations, individuals for ‘outstanding contribution to society’

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday presented awards to three service-oriented institutions and nine individuals for their outstanding contribution to society.

The awards were conferred at a ceremony held at the Sardar National Memorial in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that in an age increasingly driven by money and self-interest, honouring those who see divinity in every living being and dedicate their lives to selfless service is deeply inspiring.

He noted that the principle of “Seva Parmo Dharma” is rooted in India’s Sanatan tradition and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried this spirit to the grassroots by focusing on the welfare of the most marginalised.

The awardees, he said, embody this very ethos and are truly deserving of recognition.

Patel emphasised that true service lies in rising above self-interest and working for the collective good. Wealth, he said, should not be measured by position, money or status, but by one’s contribution to society. Selfless service, he added, forms the foundation of a humane and compassionate civilisation.

Praising the work of a particular organisation in the fields of education, healthcare and public awareness, the Chief Minister highlighted its unique initiative of linking the Fit India movement with women’s health.

He said the organisation has done commendable work in breast cancer awareness, screening and early diagnosis, and described it as one of the first organisations to treat fitness itself as a form of donation. Such innovative approaches, he said, set a powerful example for others.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of collaboration between the government and voluntary organisations to ensure that welfare schemes reach those at the last mile. When service institutions work shoulder to shoulder with the government, he said, the impact of public policy is significantly enhanced.

Recalling Gujarat’s long-standing tradition of compassion and collective response during crises, Patel said the state has consistently stood at the forefront during disasters such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called upon citizens, service organisations and social workers to join hands with the government to realise the vision of a harmonious, sensitive and prosperous Gujarat, contributing to a developed India by 2047.

Justice Kalpesh Zaveri, former Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court and chairperson of the award selection committee, along with Bhagyesh Jha, head of the Gujarati Sahitya Akademi and a committee member, addressed the gathering and congratulated the awardees.