Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday joined residents in Ahmedabad for Holi celebrations centred on an environmentally conscious “Vedic Holi”, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the state’s citizens.

The Chief Minister took part in a Holi darshan programme organised in the Memnagar area of the city, where a ceremonial Vedic Holi fire conveying a message of environmental conservation was lit at Manav Mandir.

He participated in the traditional rituals, performed darshan and circumambulated the ceremonial fire as part of the observances.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the festival symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood and celebrates unity through colours.

“Holi carries a message of setting aside differences and meeting one another with affection, fostering social harmony. This sacred festival signifies the triumph of truth over untruth and encourages us to forget animosity and strengthen bonds of goodwill,” he said.

He added that the festival of colours should be celebrated in a manner that safeguards the environment.

Referring to the ceremony in Memnagar, he said: “The effort to promote awareness about environmental conservation through a Vedic Holi is commendable.”

Following the rituals, the Chief Minister visited the temple at Manav Mandir, where he offered prayers and described the occasion as a blessing.

He also exchanged festive greetings with devotees and local residents present at the venue.

The programme formed part of Holi observances across Ahmedabad, with residents gathering in neighbourhoods to mark the festival in a traditional manner while incorporating messages of social harmony and environmental awareness.

To ensure peace and public safety during Holi and Dhuleti celebrations, police conducted intensive foot patrols and a flag march across Zone 5 on Sunday.

Special security arrangements were put in place in sensitive and communally mixed localities with significant Hindu and Muslim populations to maintain law and order.

Nearly 100 police personnel were deployed in the area, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and eight Police Inspectors (PIs).

Officials said the primary objective of the exercise was to instil a sense of deterrence among history-sheeters and habitual offenders, and to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive period.