Gujarat CM offers prayers at Dwarkadhish temple, reviews lion conservation efforts in Gir

Dwarka/Sasan Gir: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka and travelled to Sasan Gir, where he reviewed wildlife conservation arrangements, undertook a jungle safari and flagged off vehicles for forest personnel.

At the Dwarkadhish Temple, Patel offered prayers and performed rituals in accordance with traditional customs. Officials said the Chief Minister prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state and greeted devotees present on the temple premises.

The district administration honoured him with a shawl and a replica of the Dwarkadhish Temple. Former minister and MLA Mulubhai Bera, District Collector Rajesh Tanna, Superintendent of Police Jayrajsinh Vala and other officials were present during the visit.

On Wednesday evening, Patel reached Sasan Gir and walked through the local market, interacting with residents, tourists and shopkeepers. He visited stalls selling local products, including mango-based items from the Gir region and lion-themed handicrafts, and spoke with traders. Officials said he also interacted with students and women and spent time with local residents at a tea stall.

Early on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister undertook a jungle safari in Gir National Park. Forest officials said he sighted Asiatic lions and other wildlife in their natural habitat and visited the Keramba Thana area, where lions were observed in two different zones.

According to the most recent population estimation, 891 Asiatic lions currently inhabit Gir and other lion-bearing regions of Saurashtra.

Following the safari, Patel flagged off 183 specially equipped vehicles at Sasan Gir for forest staff deployed across Gir, the extended Gir landscape and other forest areas of the state. The vehicles are intended to strengthen wildlife protection, conservation, rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The Forest Department said the fleet comprises 174 field motorcycles, six Bolero Camper vehicles and three modified rescue vehicles, which will be used for patrolling, protection duties and rescue work in forest areas. Officials said the allocation aims to improve field mobility and operational efficiency, particularly in remote and sensitive wildlife zones.

During the tour, the Chief Minister also visited a Forest Department rescue centre. Forest officials briefed him on conservation measures being implemented under Project Lion, which provides a multi-layered framework for the protection and monitoring of Asiatic lions and their habitat.

They also informed him that 13 designated routes are currently operational for jungle safaris and wildlife viewing in the Gir Safari Park and adjoining areas.