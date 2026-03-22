Gujarat CM unveils Rs 707 cr-worth development projects in Amreli; highlights rural infra push

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday dedicated and laid the foundation for 24 development projects worth over Rs 707 crore in Amreli district, emphasising the state government's focus on infrastructure expansion and rural development.

Of the total, 14 projects worth Rs 681.78 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 10 projects valued at Rs 25.23 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the Amreli APMC, Patel said the state government would ensure adequate financial support for the district's development and emphasised the need for systematic planning and high-quality execution of projects.

"We will provide sufficient financial support for the development of the district. What is important is that projects are planned systematically and executed with quality," he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 'Virat' agricultural shed constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore over more than two lakh square feet to safeguard farmers’ produce.

Highlighting the district’s growth trajectory, CM Patel said Amreli was witnessing renewed industrial momentum.

"MoUs worth around Rs 36,000 crore had been signed during a recent Saurashtra region's Vibrant Summit and a new industrial estate under the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) had been approved," he noted.

He said coordinated efforts by elected representatives had enabled the simultaneous rollout of multiple projects and stressed that development must reach even the most remote areas.

“We must ensure that people in the remotest regions are brought into the mainstream of development,” he said, adding that extending urban-level facilities to rural areas was essential for balanced regional growth.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Patel said Gujarat had emerged as a leader in financial management. “No development work in Gujarat stops due to lack of funds,” he said.

He added that proactive measures were being planned to prevent water scarcity, including the “Catch the Rain” campaign and annual grants of Rs 50 lakh to MLAs for rainwater harvesting works.

State Energy and Law Minister Kaushik Vekariya said the state government had extended strong financial backing to Amreli’s development.

"The allocation for the Amreli riverfront project had been increased from Rs 50 crore to Rs 70 crore," he announced.

State BJP President and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma said the development journey initiated under the leadership of the Prime Minister was continuing without interruption.

He said that longstanding issues of water scarcity and irrigation in Saurashtra had been addressed through major initiatives, including the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme.

“Through the SAUNI Yojana, Narmada water has reached homes across Saurashtra via canals and pipelines, bringing major relief to families, especially women,” he said, adding that over one lakh check dams had been constructed in the region.

He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, stating that more than 10 crore women across the country had received gas connections, improving their health and quality of life.

Key projects highlighted include a Rs 272 crore RadheShyam Machiyala Bypass, around Rs 662 crore worth of 11 road and building works, a Rs 95 crore railway over-bridge on Lathi Road, a Rs 35 crore College of Natural Farming, a Rs 25 crore science centre, a Rs 16 crore sports complex, and Rs 15 crore allocated for a library.

A Rs 35 crore water supply project at Varsada has already been inaugurated.

During the event, the Chief Minister and dignitaries distributed e-tricycles to differently-abled beneficiaries.

Financial assistance was provided to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, while women beneficiaries under the National Rural Livelihood Mission received cheques.

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were handed symbolic house keys. Winners of the 69th National School Games Under-19 handball competition, both boys’ and girls’ teams, were felicitated.