Gujarat Congress general secretary Haresh Vasava joins BJP

Surat: Haresh Vasava, the state General Secretary of the Gujarat Congress, officially joined the ruling BJP on Saturday.

Vasava's transition to the BJP was formalised during a meeting with Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil in Surat, following his resignation from the Congress.

As a symbol of his induction into the BJP, Patil draped Vasava with a saffron scarf.

Notably, along with Vasava, a contingent of his supporters also chose to align themselves with the BJP.

Vasava had contested the Nandod constituency in last year's Assembly elections as the Congress candidate.

The BJP had fielded Dr. Darshanaben Deshmukh, who secured victory with a substantial margin of over 28,000 votes.

Vasava secured the runner-up position.