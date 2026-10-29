Gujarat fake weight-loss, skin treatment claims: Five held in pan-India racket; crores traced in accounts

Surat: Five key accused allegedly involved in a fraud targeting women across India in the name of weight-loss and skin treatment medicines have been arrested by the Surat City Police's Cyber Crime Branch, which said bank accounts linked to the company at the centre of the investigation had received transactions worth crores of rupees.

The accused allegedly operated through companies named Curest Science & Wellness, Vedic World, Divya Antra Wellness LLP and Glozenic Skin Care, using social media advertisements and promises of effective treatments to attract customers.

According to the police, employees posing as courier delivery personnel were sent from Delhi to different locations to deliver parcels and collect cash directly from customers.

The arrests follow an investigation into a complaint in which a woman was allegedly cheated after being contacted on WhatsApp by a person posing as Dr Akash Malhotra.

After enquiring about her skin problems, the accused allegedly asked her to transfer Rs 8,000 online to a QR code belonging to Curest Science & Wellness for skin medicines.

Instead, she received weight-loss medicines through a courier. "The accused subsequently obtained another Rs 9,000 from her in the name of skin medicines, while the initial Rs 8,000 was not refunded," police said.

A case was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

During the investigation, the police found that Curest Science & Wellness had allegedly cheated another woman from Surat of Rs 1,77,40,500 (Rs 1.77 crore) in an earlier case.

After technical investigation, the police laid a trap in Surat and apprehended a courier delivery worker operating under the name Rahul Raj. Information obtained from him led investigators to the company's call centre in Haryana's Gurugram, where a raid was conducted.

Around 160 people, including tele-callers, advisers and courier delivery workers, were reportedly working at the facility. Four accused had been arrested in connection with the earlier case, while the alleged masterminds had evaded arrest.

"The five accused have now been arrested in the present investigation," police said.

The arrested men have been identified as Amit Gaurav, 31, a director of Curest Science & Wellness and Glozenic Skin Care; Pankaj, 30, a director of Curest Science & Wellness and Divya Antra Wellness LLP; Rupesh Kumar, 43, and Puneet Kumar, 43, both partners in Curest Science & Wellness; and Deepak Kumar, 24, who worked as a manager at the company.

The accused are from Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with Puneet Kumar originally from Punjab.

According to the police, the companies advertised medicines on social media using attractive packaging, product photographs and claims of weight loss and skin treatment.

Customers were allegedly told that the products would be delivered through standard courier companies.

However, employees of the companies were reportedly sent from Delhi by air or train, posing as courier delivery workers, to hand over the parcels and collect cash payments.

The investigation also revealed substantial transactions through the company's banking and payment accounts.

Curest Science & Wellness's IDFC First Bank account received Rs 6,99,06,268 (Rs 6.99 crore) between January 1 and June 29, 2026, while its Kotak Mahindra Bank account received Rs 6,58,19,741 (Rs 6.58 crore) between April 7, 2025, and June 29, 2026.

"Transactions worth Rs 8,30,95,532 (Rs 8.30 crore) were also recorded through its Razorpay merchant account," police said.

The police also cited a case registered by Cyber West Gurugram Police Station in Haryana under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The police have urged people not to trust attractive online advertisements without verifying the authenticity of medicines and treatment products.

Those who suffer financial cyber fraud have been advised to immediately call the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, to improve the chances of the money being frozen in the relevant bank accounts.





