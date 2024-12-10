Gujarat family reaps benefits of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Gandhinagar: In an example of the Union government's commitment to empowering citizens through sustainable energy solutions, a family from Vavol village in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is witnessing significant changes to their daily life, thanks to the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

This initiative by the Narendra Modi government, aimed at providing solar-powered electricity to households, is helping reduce electricity costs while promoting clean energy.

Falguni Ben, a resident of Vavol, is one of the many beneficiaries of the scheme. Her home, which is equipped with multiple electronic appliances, now runs entirely on solar energy.

Two air conditioners, a refrigerator, a television, a computer, and even their electric vehicle (EV) are powered by the solar panels installed on the roof of their house under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Previously, Falguni’s family faced soaring electricity bills, particularly during the summer months when bills would rise to as much as Rs 6,000. However, since the installation of the solar panels, the family’s electricity bill has not only been eliminated but has actually been replaced with a credit.

"Where we once paid hefty electricity bills, now we see money being credited into our account by the electricity department," Falguni shared and added, "This is truly a game-changer for us."

The total cost of installing the solar panel system was Rs 86,000, but with the subsidy provided under the scheme, the financial burden was considerably eased.

Falguni emphasised the positive impact of this initiative, which has already transformed the way her family consumes energy.

"Our home is now fully powered by solar energy. Everything, our ACs, televisions, laptops, and computers, run smoothly without any issues," she explained.

"Even our EV charges effortlessly from the solar power."

The benefits are not just limited to her family; according to Falguni, many people in her neighbourhood have also taken advantage of the scheme, installing solar panels and reaping the rewards of lower electricity costs.

"Everyone should benefit from this scheme and install solar panels in their homes," she added.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has proven to be a boon for countless families, reducing their dependence on the grid, lowering monthly electricity costs, and contributing to a more sustainable future.

The scheme aims to expand rooftop solar capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity. With a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the scheme will be implemented until FY 2026-27.

The scheme offers significant subsidies to make solar energy more accessible. Households can receive a 60 per cent subsidy on solar units up to 2kW capacity and 40 per cent for systems between 2 to 3kW, with the maximum subsidy capped at 3kW.

At current benchmark prices, the subsidy could amount to Rs 30,000 for a 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for a 2kW system, and Rs 78,000 for a 3kW system or higher.

The scheme is expected to benefit over one crore households across India, saving the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.