Gujarat: First phase of Surat station redevelopment 50 pc done, completion by 2027

Surat: The railway station in Gujarat’s Surat is undergoing redevelopment into a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH) with a long-term capacity plan, with around 50 per cent of the first phase of the Rs 1,500 crore project completed and its completion targeted for December 2027.

The redevelopment, planned in two phases, aims to integrate rail, bus and metro services at a single location to provide a smooth travel experience.

The first phase, with an outlay of about Rs 980 crore, is currently under rapid construction, including the east-side station building, while the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) building has already been completed.

Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek said the project is being designed with a 50-year vision to meet growing passenger demand.

“Surat station is being developed as a multi-modal transportation hub, integrating bus, metro and railway services so that passengers can access all facilities at one place and travel becomes completely seamless,” he said.

He said the plan includes a 5-km elevated ring road connecting all sides of the station to ease access and reduce congestion.

“Passengers will be able to reach the station through the elevated road, which will help in avoiding traffic congestion,” he added.

A central deck measuring 145 metres by 85 metres is being developed to house ticketing, waiting areas and commercial activity.

“After arriving at the deck, passengers can access ticketing, waiting areas and commercial facilities. The deck can accommodate over 2,000 people,” Abhishek said.

The project also showcases expanded rail infrastructure.

Apart from the existing four platforms, two additional suburban platforms will be constructed, one towards Vadodara and the other towards Mumbai, to support suburban services.

Two more platforms for mail and express trains are in the planning stage.

Abhishek said the redevelopment is necessary due to the limitations of the existing station building, constructed in 1952, as passenger footfall and infrastructure requirements have increased over time.

“The station is being redesigned to handle future growth and increasing passenger numbers,” he said.

He added that the project forms part of a broader transformation of Indian Railways over the past 13 to 14 years.

“Whether it is Vande Bharat trains, Namo Bharat rapid trains, Amrit Bharat trains, the progress of the Kavach safety system, station redevelopment or the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, all are examples of this transformation,” he said.

According to officials, several stations in the Western Railway region, including Surat and Ahmedabad, are being upgraded on a large scale to enhance capacity.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to enable the operation of more trains, improve punctuality and provide a safer and more convenient travel experience for passengers.