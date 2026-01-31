Gujarat govt to convene International Wetland Seminar in Porbandar ​

Gandhinagar: Porbandar will host the eighth International Wetland Seminar-cum-Workshop on February 1 and 2, reflecting Gujarat’s ongoing commitment to wetland conservation and recognition of traditional ecological knowledge.​

Organised by the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, the two-day event will bring together scientists, policymakers, forest officials, and community stakeholders from India and abroad.​

The seminar will be inaugurated on February 1 by Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia, with Minister of State Pravin Mali also attending.​

The event coincides with World Wetlands Day on February 2 and aligns with the 2026 global theme, “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage,” which highlights the connection between wetlands, local wisdom, and cultural practices.​

Officials stated that the seminar aims to enhance understanding of how traditional and indigenous knowledge supports sustainable wetland conservation and management.​

The seminar will also serve as a capacity-building platform for forest department officers, researchers, universities, and citizens engaged with wetland ecosystems.​

Technical workshops on both days will feature experts sharing scientific research and field experiences related to wetland protection.​

Gujarat’s role in India’s wetland landscape will be a key discussion point. According to the National Wetland Atlas 2021 by SAC–ISRO, Gujarat’s wetlands cover an estimated 3.49 lakh hectares.​

This represents 21.9 percent of India’s total wetland area and about 17.8 percent of Gujarat’s geographical area, making it one of the leading states in wetland coverage.​

Recent policy developments will also feature prominently.​

At the third meeting of the Gujarat State Wetland Authority, chaired by Modhwadia and attended by Mali, the state government proposed three new Ramsar sites to the Centre: Gosabara–Mokar Sagar in Porbandar, Chhari Dhandh in Kutch, and Flamingo City Wetland.​

Chhari Dhandh received Ramsar status on Saturday. The meeting also assigned the foundation to conduct ground-truthing and demarcation of wetlands, with renewed focus on identifying urban wetlands and integrating them into urban planning.​

Porbandar was selected as the venue due to its ecological significance. The district, home to the Porbandar Bird Sanctuary and the Gosabara–Mokar Sagar wetland complex, supports large populations of resident and migratory birds.​

Its coastal and estuarine ecosystems also support marine turtles, marine mammals, and diverse bird species.​

GEER Foundation, the nodal agency for wetlands in Gujarat, has organised seven international seminar-cum-workshops since 2016–17, focusing on wetland inventory, monitoring, training, policy support, and public awareness through print and digital media.