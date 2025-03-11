Gujarat health institutions to get 1,146 Class-1 doctors: Health Minister

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Tuesday in the Assembly that requisition forms have been sent to the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) to fill 1,146 Class-1 posts in various categories through direct recruitment in state health institutions.

Of these, 947 posts belong to various categories that can be appointed at Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Discussing the appointment of Class-I doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and CHCs, the Minister said that 127 appointments have been made in the last two years through daily walk-in interviews conducted by the Commissioner's Office.

These doctors receive a fixed salary of Rs 1,30,000 per month.

PG Bond Duty is assigned for one year, and currently, a list of 420 specialists is available, with their appointment process underway.

Specialist doctors under the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) scheme are also placed on a one-year bond duty.

Around 100 new CPS candidates will be available soon, and bonded CPS doctors receive a monthly stipend of Rs 75,000.

Additionally, doctors are deployed in rural health institutions through the C.M. Setu programme.

Addressing the recruitment of Class-2 doctors for PHCs and CHCs, Minister Patel said that a total of 1,921 posts have been announced for direct recruitment through GPSC.

These doctors will be available by 2025.

Of the 3,136 MBBS graduates in 2024, 3,039 have been given bonded appointments.

The Minister also added that the process of preparing requisition forms for 865 Class-3 paramedical cadre posts at CHCs is underway, and these will be sent to the Secondary Service Selection Board.

Examinations for 1,902 nursing cadre posts have been conducted by Gujarat Technological University, and the results will be announced soon.

As Class-3 positions at PHCs fall under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat Department, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board is taking necessary steps to fill them through competitive examinations.

For Class-3 driver posts and Class-4 positions, recruitment is being carried out through outsourcing, the Minister added.



