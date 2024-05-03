Gujarat heat alert: Temperatures soar above 40 degrees, yellow alert issued for four days

Ahmedabad: Severe heatwave was prevailing across Gujarat and the Meteorological Department said that the conditions will persist with forecasts indicating hotter days ahead.

A yellow alert has been activated for the next four days till May 8, signalling temperatures to soar above 41 degrees Celsius. Surendranagar is currently enduring the brunt, recording the highest temperature in the state at 42 degrees.

The extended forecast suggests that the state will continue to experience intense heat for at least the next 10 days.

Temperatures may even surpass 43 degrees this month, potentially reaching up to 45 degrees in some urban areas. Regions like Saurashtra, Kutch, and South Gujarat are specifically predicted to face heatwave conditions.

Temperature readings across various cities illustrate the severity of the heat.

Ahmedabad has registered 41.4 degrees, closely followed by Bhuj and Amreli at 40.6 degrees. Rajkot and Gandhinagar are not far behind, recording temperatures of 40.3 and 40.2 degrees, respectively. Lesser but still high temperatures are noted in other parts of the state, with Chhotaudepur at 39.8 degrees, Vadodara at 39.6 degrees, and Deesa at 38.6 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has urged the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heat and to stay informed through regular updates.

A yellow alert signifies that severe weather conditions are currently present and could potentially worsen, disrupting daily activities. This warning encourages residents to be vigilant and prepared for changes that could affect safety and routine.