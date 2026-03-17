Gujarat high-level committee submits draft UCC report to CM Patel

Gandhinagar: A high‑level committee established by the Gujarat government to examine the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, handed over a three‑volume draft report to the chief minister, outlining recommendations for a uniform legal framework on personal law matters across all religions and communities in the state.

The report was prepared after detailed studies, visits to districts across Gujarat and extensive public consultations, the committee said.

It aims to address issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption under a common legal structure.

Committee members said the draft prioritises equal rights and safety for women and takes into account the state’s geographical and cultural diversity.

In addition to Justice Desai, the committee comprised retired senior IAS officer C.L. Meena, senior advocate R.C. Kodekar, former university vice‑chancellor Dr Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Geeta Shroff.

At the report submission, the chief minister was accompanied by senior government officials.

The committee’s advisor, retired senior IAS officer and former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, was also present.

Uttarakhand has been at the forefront of implementing the UCC in India.

The state enacted the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand Act, 2024, becoming the first in the country to make such a law operative when it came into force from January 27, 2025, after the Bill was passed by the state legislature and received presidential assent.

The committee emphasised that its recommendations are based on careful examination of legal, social and cultural aspects in the state and reflect the views gathered during its consultations with communities and stakeholders.

The draft report has now been formally placed before the state government for further consideration.



