Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates EWS houses built under PMAY, beneficiaries elated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated over 800 newly constructed EWS (Economically Weaker Section) houses, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Ahmedabad and reiterated the Modi government’s resolve to provide free housing to the poor, enabling a dignified and respectful life for all.

The Home Minister also took to X to share the pictures of the inauguration of 861 newly constructed EWS houses built in the Thaltej ward of Ahmedabad.

“These state-of-the-art and amenity-rich houses, constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, will serve as a strong foundation for the smooth and secure future of the residents of the area,” he said in the post.

The beneficiaries, belonging to poor and downtrodden families, were ecstatic and overjoyed with the prospect of moving into a new house of their own. Many of them expressed their gratitude to the government for getting their dream home.

A couple of elated beneficiaries, speaking to IANS, shared their joy and happiness.

Nikhilesh Ben said, “The government has built good houses and flats, and this has earned us respect in society. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for gifting us a house.”

Another local, Ranjeet, thanking the Centre, said, "We have been lifted out of the slum. Thanks to the government's efforts, I have got the house of my dreams. I never imagined that I would have a permanent roof over my house, but it has become possible. All the basic amenities like Anganwadi, Ayushman Bhawan, and a school for children's education are available here."

Beneficiary Shambhu Bhai said that he previously lived in a slum, but now he has a safe and well-equipped home.

"The government's work is truly commendable. All the amenities have been provided within the house, for which we are extremely grateful," he added.

Nanaji Desai told IANS, “After nearly 25 years of hard work, we finally have our houses. The houses are very well built, and we are grateful to the government for this."