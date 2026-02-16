Gujarat: HM Amit Shah to hold high-level meet of state Cooperation ministers on Feb 17

Gandhinagar: A high-level meeting of Cooperation Ministers from all states and union territories will be convened in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on February 17 to review key reforms and expansion plans in the cooperative sector, including the proposed establishment of two lakh new cooperative societies nationwide, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Manthan Baithak' will be chaired by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.

Cooperation Ministers from across the country are expected to attend, along with senior officials such as Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries.

According to officials, the meeting will assess the progress of major initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Cooperation and facilitate discussions on a coordinated roadmap for the sector.

It will also serve as a platform for states and Union Territories to share experiences and best practices.

Among the principal items on the agenda is the plan to establish two lakh new Multi-Purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPACS), as well as dairy and fisheries cooperative societies, aimed at strengthening rural credit systems and improving service delivery in agriculture and allied sectors.

The expansion of a nationwide network of modern warehouses under the grain storage initiative will also be reviewed, with discussions focusing on improving storage capacity, ensuring price stability and enhancing market access for farmers.

The meeting will consider the participation of states in three newly created national-level cooperative institutions -- National Cooperative Exports Limited, National Cooperative Organics Limited and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited -- which are intended to support exports, promote organic farming, and streamline the supply of quality seeds.

Other issues expected to be discussed include amendments to state cooperative laws in line with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, measures to improve the financial viability of cooperative sugar mills, and initiatives to promote sustainability and growth in the dairy sector in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board.

The agenda also includes the promotion of pulses and maize production, addressing challenges faced by cooperative banks, strengthening shared service entities and umbrella structures, expanding membership and awareness campaigns, and improving media outreach.

In addition, the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and offices of Registrars of Cooperative Societies, use of the National Cooperative Database, human resource development and implementation of schemes by the National Cooperative Development Corporation will be reviewed as part of efforts to enhance coordination between the Centre and the states.