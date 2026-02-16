Gujarat: HM Amit Shah unveils gold-plated Shiva idol in Vadodara on Maha Shivratri

Vadodara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a gold-adorned idol of Lord Shiva at Sursagar Lake in Vadodara and participated in the Maha Aarti and Shiv Yatra organised on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The event, held at the centre of the lake, was organised by the Suvarna Sankalp Foundation and attended by a large number of devotees.

Extending his greetings on Maha Shivratri, HM Shah said, "I am fortunate to be present at a sacred occasion for the city, and seeing the residents join the Shiv Yatra in large numbers."

Referring to the origins of the initiative, he said a resolve had been taken by Savliwala Maharaj to install a grand idol of Lord Shiva in the middle of Sursagar, to organise a Shiv procession on Shivratri and to establish Lord Ganesha.

“When a pious soul takes a pledge, even the most difficult resolve is fulfilled. The grand idol of Sarveshwar Mahadev and today’s Shiv Yatra are a major example of this,” he said.

HM Shah stated that the project had progressed in phases since 1996, with the efforts of Savliwala Swami, Pujya Pramukh Swami and numerous devotees contributing to its completion.

He congratulated Suvarna Sankalp Foundation founder Yogeshbhai Patel for pursuing the resolve over the years and acknowledged the participation of the people of Vadodara in supporting the initiative.

In his address, the Home Minister also referred to steps taken over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen Sanatan traditions.

He said, "Symbols of self-respect that had been wounded and humiliated during periods of foreign rule were being restored to places of honour."

He cited the construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and the establishment of the Mahakal Corridor among such efforts.

Among those present were Vadodara Mayor Pinky Soni, State Minister Manisha Vakil, Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, senior BJP leaders, MLAs and a large number of citizens.