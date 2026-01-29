Gujarat hospital sets record with over 500 successful kidney transplants in one year

Gandhinagar: The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) has become the leading government hospital in the country for kidney transplants. It has scripted a record by performing 502 successful kidney transplants in 2025 alone, setting new milestones in the country’s medical landscape and also bringing lasting changes in the lives of people.

IKDRC, the Ahmedabad-based hospital, has performed a total of 157 cadaver transplants, 90 swap transplants, 49 paediatric transplants, and 43 robotic kidney transplants. This includes 170 kidney patients from other states.

Dr Pranjal Modi, Director of IKDRC, told IANS that this year alone, 502 kidney and 86 liver transplants were conducted at the hospital, and most of the patients got operated under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

The highly qualified and expert team of doctors at IKDRC is also making extensive use of technology in kidney transplants.

According to Dr Pranjal Modi, also the Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University of Transplantation, the number of robotic kidney transplants at the institute is continuously increasing.

He informed that the hospital introduced a robotic kidney transplantation facility last year.

“Last year, 43 robotic kidney transplants were performed, while this year, the target is to cross the 100 mark. All this is free of cost as the cost is borne by the state government,” he added.

The IKDRC focuses on providing affordable healthcare services to the weaker sections of society.

In 2025, a total of 318 transplants were performed under the Ayushman Bharat.

Along with kidney transplants, IKDRC has also emerged as a leading centre for liver transplants. A total of 86 liver transplants were performed here in 2025.

The IKDRC has not only emerged as a leader in the field of advanced medical technology but is also setting an example for other medical institutions in the country.



