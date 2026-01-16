Gujarat: Navsari Municipal Corporation rolls out Rs 112 crore water and drainage network project

Gandhinagar: The Navsari Municipal Corporation on Friday announced infusing Rs 112 crore for setting up a new drainage system and water supply network to solve long-pending issues of clogged drains and erratic water supply.

The Rs 112 crore water and drainage network project comes as one of the first big-ticket projects from the Navsari Municipal Corporation, as it was formed on January 1, 2025, following the inclusion of the former Navsari Vijalpore Municipality area along with four adjoining villages, Eru, Dharagiri, Dantej, and Hansapore.

These outer areas have long been facing persistent challenges related to clean drinking water and a lack of proper drainage infrastructure.

To address these concerns once and for all, the Navsari Municipal Corporation initiated the construction of the new water supply and drainage network in these areas, at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

The Municipal Corporation will develop modern infrastructure in a phased manner, including new water supply and drainage pipelines, overhead tanks, underground sumps, drainage pumping stations, sewage treatment plants, and new water treatment plants.

These initiatives will bring relief to over 25,000 residents by addressing long-standing challenges related to drinking water availability and sewage disposal. This is expected to bring a drastic reduction in health-related concerns in the area, particularly among children.

The new water supply and drainage network in Navsari will not only strengthen civic infrastructure but will also be an important step towards making the city cleaner, safer, and more modern.

The four villages integrated into the Navsari Municipal Corporation area will also have better roads, street lighting, new drainage networks, gardens, ponds, a vihar dham, a civic centre, and dustbin distribution to strengthen cleanliness efforts.

Navsari Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dev Chaudhary said that "In the new year, Navsari Municipal Corporation is focusing on improving basic civic facilities, including drainage, roads, storm water systems, and water supply. For this, a plan has been prepared to lay complete drainage, water, and stormwater networks in the four villages recently merged into the city.”

"In the first phase, drainage and water supply works will be carried out. The project is being implemented on schedule and will provide relief to residents while improving their overall well-being," he added.