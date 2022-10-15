Gujarat: PM to address inaugural session of conference of law ministers, secretaries via video message today

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address on Saturday the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district of Gujarat via a video message.

The inaugural session is scheduled at 10.30 am, a government release said.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice with the objective to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system, it said.

The conference will give an opportunity to the states and Union Territories to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation, the release added.

Some of the topics that will come up for discussion at the conference include alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing in uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening of state legal systems.