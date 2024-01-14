Live
- Free medical camp held on Kurnool under auspices of MLA Hafeez Khan
- Yadava community welcome Eluru MP ticket to Sunil Kumar Yadav
- YSRCP changing MLAs out of fear of losing, says TDP
- Ganta Srinivas Rao extended Sankranti wishes, says TDP-Jana Sena will form the govt.
- 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra begins from Manipur
- Singanamala TDP in-charge Sravani Sri burns govt. GOs in bonfires
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar extend Sankranti wishes to people, flays Jagan
- Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakhapatnam west constituency
- TDP leaders join YSRCP in Kadiri in presence of BS Maqbool
- Dharmavaram TDP leaders burn Naidu arrest and FIR copies on bonfires
Just In
Gujarat Police arrests truck driver for offering Nimaz on road
Gujarat Police on Sunday said that they have arrested a truck driver for offering Nimaz on the road in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.
The driver has been identified as Bacha Khan (37).
Police said that he has been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which the driver is seeing offering Nimaz in front of his parked truck at an intersection near Palanpur city.
Police said that the incident took place on the highway near a crowded crossroad on January 12.
Khan halted his truck and began offering Nimaz, during which an onlooker recorded and shared the video online, sparking widespread attention and subsequent police intervention.
Khan faces charges under several sections, including Section 283 for creating danger in public, Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the execution of their duties, and Section 188 for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant.