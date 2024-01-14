Gujarat Police arrests truck driver for offering Nimaz on road

Gujarat Police on Sunday said that they have arrested a truck driver for offering Nimaz on the road in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

The driver has been identified as Bacha Khan (37).

Police said that he has been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which the driver is seeing offering Nimaz in front of his parked truck at an intersection near Palanpur city.

Police said that the incident took place on the highway near a crowded crossroad on January 12.

Khan halted his truck and began offering Nimaz, during which an onlooker recorded and shared the video online, sparking widespread attention and subsequent police intervention.

Khan faces charges under several sections, including Section 283 for creating danger in public, Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the execution of their duties, and Section 188 for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant.