Gujarat police aspirant dies of heart attack moments after clearing physical test

A 27‑year‑old man suffered a fatal heart attack moments after completing the physical test for Gujarat police recruitment at the SRP ground in Gondal, Rajkot, on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitinbhai Chauhan, a resident of Malarwadi in Kodinar (Gir Somnath).

Police said Chauhan completed the stipulated 5 km run in 23 minutes, ahead of the prescribed qualifying time, as part of the physical endurance test. Immediately after leaving the ground, he complained of severe chest pain and difficulty in breathing. He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Gondal, where he died during treatment, officials added.

“He had completed the run and was returning when he suddenly complained of chest discomfort and collapsed. Medical teams provided first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be revived,” a police official said.

Chauhan, who held BSc and MSc degrees, had married approximately one year ago and had reportedly been preparing for a career in policing for several years. His family described his death as a devastating blow just minutes after he achieved a key milestone in his aspiration to join the police force.

This is not the first such incident during a police recruitment drive in the state. In Bharuch earlier this month, a 25‑year‑old aspirant, Ravirajsinh Jadeja of Kutch, collapsed and died after completing a similar 5 km run in the physical test for Police recruitment. Jadeja complained of breathlessness immediately after finishing the run and, despite medical intervention, was declared dead at Bharuch Civil Hospital.

Police registered an accidental death case, and his post‑mortem reportedly revealed a blockage in the heart.

In another reported case from Chhota Udepur, a 27‑year‑old candidate collapsed during the running test for police recruitment and later died, according to records.

Officials said they would review safety protocols and medical screening procedures at recruitment centres to ensure emergency medical support is adequate.