Gujarat presents record Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget; Minister Kanu Desai's fifth consecutive

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday presented its state budget for the financial year 2026-27, setting out an outlay of Rs 4.08 lakh crore, the largest in the state’s history.

The budget was tabled in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, marking his fifth consecutive annual budget presentation.

In his speech, Desai said the budget is built on five pillars -- social security, human resource development, intra‑infrastructural facilities, development of economic activities and green growth -- underscoring the government’s effort to chart a comprehensive plan for the year.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has adopted a comprehensive and all-inclusive approach. I present before this esteemed House the record‑breaking budget of Rs 4,08,053 crore,” he stated.

The Budget Session began on Monday and is scheduled to continue until March 25, with the budget debate and subsequent discussion occupying a significant portion of the sittings.

Speaker Shankar Chaudhary confirmed the session would include 26 sittings during this period.

According to official Assembly records, the size of the budget has risen steadily over recent years. In 2022-23, the state’s budget stood at Rs 2,43,965 crore, increasing to Rs 3,01,021 crore for 2023-24, Rs 3,32,465 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 3,70,250 crore in 2025-26.

This year’s budget thus reflects sustained expansion in fiscal plans. Last year’s budget had emphasised a range of development initiatives, including a Rs 50,000 crore ‘Viksit Gujarat Fund’ over five years with Rs 5,000 crore allocated in 2025-26, and substantial outlays for agriculture, urban housing and water resources among other sectors.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, in his address to the Assembly at the start of the Budget Session, noted that the state had disbursed Rs 9,610 crore in crop damage compensation to over 33 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal rains, while highlighting technology-driven administrative reforms and natural farming practices.

The budget will now be examined and debated by members over the coming weeks.



