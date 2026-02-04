Gujarat ranks fourth with 88 pc farmer registration on PM-Kisan portal

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has completed 88 per cent of farmer registrations on the PM-Kisan portal, placing the state fourth in the country, officials said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after the state cabinet meeting, Minister Jitu Vaghani said the registration drive, part of the Central Government’s Digital Agri Stack project, has seen substantial progress in the state.

“Under the farmer registration programme, 88 per cent of farmers’ KYC, land records, and registrations on the PM-Kisan portal have been completed by the state government,” he said.

According to the minister, a total of 59 lakh beneficiaries have registered on the Farmer Registry portal.

These figures have been officially noted by the central government, resulting in a financial grant of Rs. 206 crore to the state under Special Central Assistance.

“The completion of these registrations will support farmers in accessing benefits linked to the PM-Kisan scheme and align their land records with national digital systems,” Vaghani said.

In addition to the registration initiative, the state cabinet ratified decisions in the revenue sector aimed at regularising unauthorised land possession, a move expected to benefit farmers and landholders across Gujarat.

“The cabinet meeting confirmed the decisions taken in the revenue sector under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” Vaghani said.

He explained that the policy allows for the regularisation of land that has been regranted or is eligible for regrant but has not yet been formally regularised.

Under the new rules, landholders can regularise such land by paying 20 per cent of the current possession value. “This decision will benefit those holding land that has been regranted but for which possession fees have not been paid, those eligible for regrant but not yet regranted, and heirs of such land,” Vaghani said.

He added that individuals holding land that has been mutated but is currently under another person’s possession will also benefit from the decision. “Citizens of the state will be able to obtain legal ownership rights to their land,” he said.

Officials said the dual focus on digital registration and land regularisation forms part of Gujarat’s broader efforts to strengthen agricultural support systems and improve access to government services for farmers.



